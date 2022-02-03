Annual Toy Show in Kearney ‘Biggest toy show in seven years’

KEARNEY — When it comes to toys, Eric Hollingsworth expects a mix of nostalgia, a big turn out of vendors and patrons who regretted not keeping their childhood toys.

“We’re looking at 192 tables and 50 vendors,” he said. “It will be the biggest show we’ve had in 7 years. I believe that the vendors want to get out and promote their products after being off the market for a year or more. This gives them a place to show those toys.”

The meme on the Facebook page for the annual Toy Show says it all: “You can’t go to a toy show and not come home without some toys.”

Hollingsworth cites a wistful longing for “the old days” as the primary reason that patrons flock to the toy shows he promotes.

“It’s always been nostalgia,” he said. “Even if people come through the door and don’t buy anything, you’ll always hear, ‘I used to have this as a kid,’ or, ‘I remember playing with one of these and I wish I would have kept it.’ You hear it all the time. The Toy Show is a great way to go down Memory Lane.”