Annual Toy Show in Kearney ‘Biggest toy show in seven years’

KEARNEY — When it comes to toys, Eric Hollingsworth expects a mix of nostalgia, a big turn out of vendors and patrons who regretted not keeping their childhood toys.
“We’re looking at 192 tables and 50 vendors,” he said. “It will be the biggest show we’ve had in 7 years. I believe that the vendors want to get out and promote their products after being off the market for a year or more. This gives them a place to show those toys.”
The meme on the Facebook page for the annual Toy Show says it all: “You can’t go to a toy show and not come home without some toys.”
Hollingsworth cites a wistful longing for “the old days” as the primary reason that patrons flock to the toy shows he promotes.
“It’s always been nostalgia,” he said. “Even if people come through the door and don’t buy anything, you’ll always hear, ‘I used to have this as a kid,’ or, ‘I remember playing with one of these and I wish I would have kept it.’ You hear it all the time. The Toy Show is a great way to go down Memory Lane.”
Hollingsworth will present the 7th Annual Kearney Toy Show beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. General admission is $3. Admission for ages 12 and younger is free. The show ends at 3 p.m.
A portion of the admissions will go to help support LyonHeart Equine Assisted Learning.
Another draw for many patrons is the durability of the toys.
“It’s the longevity of the toys that makes them so desirable, especially the metal ones,” Hollingsworth said. “People always have a connection with the older metal toys because that’s what they grew up with.”
In addition to collectors, the show attracts individuals who want to find a gift for a child.
“All of the toys are for sale,” Hollingsworth said. “Some are more collectible than others.”
The Tonka Toys, made from metal, can go through generations of use by children. Because of changes in the toy industry — plastic toys replacing metal ones — consumers often have trouble finding durable toys.
“There are a lot of toys in the show that people play with,” Hollingsworth said. “People come through looking for that one special item. Hopefully they’ll find it in the show.”
Many patrons come to the annual Toy Show to connect with items from their past and the people who also appreciate those items.
“A lot of people just come to look and talk to the vendors,” Hollingsworth said. “If you stand around long enough, you can hear some pretty good stories.”
Even with a booth of his own, Hollingsworth expects to return home with a few toys from the show.
“I sell toys but nine out of 10 times I’ll find something I have to have for my collection,” he said. “That’s great. I love it. That’s why I do it. I’m just like everybody else. Most of the vendors sell, but they have their own collections, whatever it may be — John Deere toy tractors, Hot Wheels — they have their own collections and they’re always looking to add to their collections.”