An American Prayer brings The Doors to The Tassel

“We try to do it note for note,” Niebergall said. “We vamp where it’s reasonable to do it, but we try not to make them our own songs. We try to stick to the tabs.”

The Doors formed in 1965 in California and featured Morrison on vocals, Ray Manzarek on keyboards, Bobby Krieger on guitar and John Densmore on percussion. Propelled by Morrison’s lyrics and his erratic stage performances, the group amassed a cult following and recorded six albums before Morrison’s death in 1971.

Niebergall, 51, heard the music of The Doors while growing up.

“There was something about the vibe of the band that was so cool because there was no bass player,” he said. “By seeing that, I realized that the music just draws you in. To be honest, when I got involved with this unit, I knew how to play Doors’ tunes, but I didn’t understand Manzarek’s movements and motions.”

Niebergall approached the music of The Doors in an analytical way, writing on a white board the styles that drummer Densmore used in the songs.

“I saw how he fused them all together on the records and I just took it from there,” Niebergall said.

So much about the success of The Doors centers on the 1960s and early 1970s.