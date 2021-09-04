An American Prayer brings The Doors to The Tassel

HOLDREGE — When Grant Niebergall and his band take the stage at The Tassel in Holdrege, they hope audience members will relive the experience of attending a concert by the late-1960s rock band, The Doors.
“We bring the ‘real McCoy’ to the show,” he said in an interview from his home in the Chicago area. “I’m talking about the gear, the look, the sound, the image — everything. It’s like seeing The Doors.”
Niebergall credits his band members for making the experience so compelling.
“The blessing we have is our lead singer, Rick Lisak, who looks the part,” Niebergall said. “You can have any tribute band, any cover band or just anything — and it’s one thing if it sounds like The Doors. But if it doesn’t look like the way they sounded, you don’t get that real experience.”
Niebergall fronts a band called An American Prayer, a tribute band that specializes in re-creating the music of Jim Morrison and The Doors. The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at The Tassel in Holdrege as part of the venue’s season of concerts and events.
An American Prayer strives to play the hits of The Doors, note for note. They do, on occasion, take a few liberties with songs like “Light My Fire,” “Break on Through,” “Riders on the Storm” and “People Are Strange,” jamming like members of The Doors sometimes did.
“We try to do it note for note,” Niebergall said. “We vamp where it’s reasonable to do it, but we try not to make them our own songs. We try to stick to the tabs.”
The Doors formed in 1965 in California and featured Morrison on vocals, Ray Manzarek on keyboards, Bobby Krieger on guitar and John Densmore on percussion. Propelled by Morrison’s lyrics and his erratic stage performances, the group amassed a cult following and recorded six albums before Morrison’s death in 1971.
Niebergall, 51, heard the music of The Doors while growing up.
“There was something about the vibe of the band that was so cool because there was no bass player,” he said. “By seeing that, I realized that the music just draws you in. To be honest, when I got involved with this unit, I knew how to play Doors’ tunes, but I didn’t understand Manzarek’s movements and motions.”
Niebergall approached the music of The Doors in an analytical way, writing on a white board the styles that drummer Densmore used in the songs.
“I saw how he fused them all together on the records and I just took it from there,” Niebergall said.
So much about the success of The Doors centers on the 1960s and early 1970s.
“The Doors came out in an era of revolution, as far as we were with the (Vietnam) war, in society, in music and the arts — and we all know Jim Morrison was an interesting character in his ways of thinking and writing,” Niebergall said. “He was an amazing poet; a dark one from time to time. How the band managed to write sounds around that was the universal genius of it all. I’d say that what Jim was writing about was what he experienced with his own two eyes as a human being. And he put it on paper.”
While looking for a name for their tribute band, Niebergall and Lisak landed on the title of The Doors’ 1978, post-Morrison album, “An American Prayer.”
Niebergall said: “I was talking to Rick and I said, ‘Hey, have we got a name for our band yet?’ Rick said, ‘Yeah, I got nothing.’ And then my phone went off at about 11 o’clock at night and it just said, ‘An American Prayer.’ I wasn’t familiar with the album myself so I thought, yeah, America definitely needs prayer, right?”
The surviving band members took some of Morrison’s spoken word poems and put them to music.
When it comes to the music and the aura of The Doors, Niebergall understands that An American Prayer carries on the magic of the band from the 1960s. Niebergall talked about hanging out with Lisak who looks and acts like Morrison.
“I’ve been to plenty of 7-11s with Rick and I often hear people in the store say, ‘Hey, man, I just saw Jim Morrison walk out of a 7-Eleven,’” he said. “I say, ‘Don’t worry about it. I just saw Elvis walk out of the same store.”