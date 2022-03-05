Alison Gaines leads Kearney Symphony Orchestra on a big, fat sound journey

KEARNEY — Adventuring into American music means exploring many different kinds of styles. American composer Samuel Barber looked to more conventional styles of music.

“He was always seen as someone who wrote in the European style, like late Romantic,” said Alison Gaines, director of Kearney Symphony Orchestra. “He actually was sort of shunned by a lot of American composers. During his lifetime, he was considered out of date by those composers and not on the forefront of change for American composers.”

When Barber died, he looked back on his career as a failure.

“He felt like he was irrelevant,” Gaines said. “I love his music. I really love it. So, there’s a little bit of bigotry in the American composers around the mid-20th century for people doing new things that were specific to American composers. But that doesn’t mean that Barber was not a fine composer. Because he wasn’t fashionable at the time doesn’t mean he wasn’t a great composer.”

Gaines will direct a concert of mostly American music at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission to the performance is $13.

The concert, “American Adventures,” will feature several works by film composer John Williams, music by Barber and an orchestral piece by Florence Price.

“There is one non-American composer on the program and that’s Gustav Mahler,” Gaines said. “We have a concerto aria winner, Max Wohler. He’s a senior now and he’s going to sing three of the four songs by Mauler called, ‘Songs of a Wayfarer.’ I’m really excited about that.”

This is the first opportunity for Gaines to perform music by Mahler.

The Bohemian composer started writing the music in 1884-85 following an unhappy love affair with a soprano, Johanna Richter. Mahler also wrote the lyrics for the songs, heavily influenced by German folk poetry.

“The orchestra is really beautiful,” Gaines said. “Melodically, it’s very interesting. Unfortunately Mahler’s songs are often about depressing topics. Each movement is about a love gone wrong.”

On the American side, the movies have offered many opportunities for composers.

“We have some great pieces by John Williams, including selections from ‘Star Wars’ ‘Schinder’s List’ and ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’” Gaines said. “He’s an avid listener of classical music. In ‘Star Wars,’ he created music for each character, the same way Wagner used leitmotif, a short recurring musical phrase associated with a certain place, person or idea. Every time you see that character, or even when they are talked about, you hear some version of their theme.”

Wagner (1813-1883) used that same technique in his operas to help tie the stories of his productions together.

“When Williams was working on ‘Star Wars,’ the director Steven Spielberg told him to listen to ‘The Planets’ by Holst,” Gaines said. “Spielberg said, ‘I want something like that.’ Williams said, ‘OK, you got it.’ He listens to a lot of classical music and takes a lot of good ideas from that.”

Another selection on the program includes, “Under the Willow Tree,” by Barber.

“And we’re going to squeeze in a little string piece by Florence Price called ‘Adoration,’” Gaines said.

The music on this show requires a big sound. Gaines has organized one of the largest groupings of Kearney Symphony.

“It’s one of the biggest orchestras we’ve had,” she said. “In addition to the strings we have four trumpets, four horns, lots of English horn and bass clarinet — it’s going to make a big, fat sound coming from the winds and brass, and the percussion section, too.”