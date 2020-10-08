Actors say they can identify with 'On Golden Pond' characters

“I saw the movie when I was young,” O’Curran said. “At that time I really identified with Chelsea, the daughter. As I’ve gotten older and my kids are grown, I see things from Ethel’s point of view. What makes the characters so endearing is that at any point in our lives, we can be any one of those people. And we probably are. Nothing is as good as 20/20 hindsight.”

In the play, Ethel and Norman decide to visit their beloved summer cabin in Maine one last time. Norman, age 85, doubts his own health and displays evidence of memory loss. His daughter comes to visit seeking acceptance of her life choices and to resolve past differences with her father.

For O’Curran, letting herself grow in the character of Ethel makes the experience of “On Golden Pond” so fulfilling. A resident of Hastings, O’Curran came to Kearney without knowing any of the cast members.

“I’m active in Hastings community theater and I’m a retired English teacher from Adams Central High School, so I know Hastings,” she said. “I follow Kearney Community Theatre on Facebook. When the auditions came up, I just had to try out. Everybody has been so welcoming and getting to know everybody, it’s just been a ball.”

O’Curran’s brother drove from Colorado and one of her sisters traveled from Kansas to see the production.