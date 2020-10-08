Actors say they can identify with 'On Golden Pond' characters

KEARNEY — When Cheryl O’Curran started working on her role as Ethel Thayer in Kearney Community Theatre’s production of “On Golden Pond,” she saw the character as something less than loving.
“Just reading it off the page and just looking at the words, I felt that Ethel was not quite confrontational, but along that line,” O’Curran said. “As we started to play off each other and to look at everything in context — and considering that Ethel and Norman have been married for 48 years — I realized that they really do love each other. They just had become comfortable with him being crotchety and her being upbeat and outgoing.”
That dichotomy of personalities helps propel the action in the family drama that pits Norman, played by Duane Cernousek, against his daughter Chelsea, portrayed by Annie Hooton.
“Ethel is very much a buffer between Chelsea and Norman,” O’Curran said. “She mentions twice, ‘Could we please all just get along this time? What do you think?’ Norman poo-poos her and Chelsea does the same. Ethel is the peacemaker.”
“On Golden Pond” continues today through Sunday at the Kearney Community Theatre. Tickets for the drama, suitable for older youths and adults, are $18.
O’Curran first learned about the story in its movie form in the early 1980s. “On Golden Pond” starred Henry Fonda, Jane Fonda and Katherine Hepburn.
“I saw the movie when I was young,” O’Curran said. “At that time I really identified with Chelsea, the daughter. As I’ve gotten older and my kids are grown, I see things from Ethel’s point of view. What makes the characters so endearing is that at any point in our lives, we can be any one of those people. And we probably are. Nothing is as good as 20/20 hindsight.”
In the play, Ethel and Norman decide to visit their beloved summer cabin in Maine one last time. Norman, age 85, doubts his own health and displays evidence of memory loss. His daughter comes to visit seeking acceptance of her life choices and to resolve past differences with her father.
For O’Curran, letting herself grow in the character of Ethel makes the experience of “On Golden Pond” so fulfilling. A resident of Hastings, O’Curran came to Kearney without knowing any of the cast members.
“I’m active in Hastings community theater and I’m a retired English teacher from Adams Central High School, so I know Hastings,” she said. “I follow Kearney Community Theatre on Facebook. When the auditions came up, I just had to try out. Everybody has been so welcoming and getting to know everybody, it’s just been a ball.”
O’Curran’s brother drove from Colorado and one of her sisters traveled from Kansas to see the production.
“After the show and after saying the basics, they looked at each other and I said, ‘What?’ and they said, ‘When you’re yelling at Chelsea, you looked and sounded like Mom.’”
O’Curran grew up in Colorado. After finishing college, she landed in Kilgore, a small town in Cherry County in northern Nebraska where she taught English and directed the school plays.
“I wrote to my college speech coach and said, ‘Help! I have to direct a play,’” she said. “I don’t have a degree in theater but I’ve had to teach it and I’ve been directing since 1982. Theater has always been right below the surface for me. My background involves a lot of apologizing to the kids during that first year as a director to now taking on the duties of directing one-acts at Kenesaw because they couldn’t find anyone else to do it.”
O’Curran’s love of theater continues after her retirement from teaching. In addition to her work in community theater, she currently owns The Costume Shoppe: Stage F’ads, a costume rental store in Hastings.
Aside from all the technical aspects of theater, O’Curran knows what attracts her to gathering at the foot of a stage to hear a story.
“There is somebody in that story for everybody,” she said. “Just the flesh and bone, and the up-close aspect of stage work, invites us in — and we go to the theater with the desire to lose ourselves. We want to buy in so badly. Otherwise we wouldn’t go to the theater.”
A compelling experience in storytelling at a theater happens because audience members identify with characters on stage.
“Maybe there’s somebody on stage that’s not in our current age group, but at one time, maybe we were that kid,” she said. “When we’ve had a really good experience, it’s because we got to be transported. We were allowed to, invited to and pulled a long on a transcendental little trip.”
O’Curran uses her 60-mile drive back to Hastings after each show to unwind.
“It’s a good thing that I have an hour to drive home after playing Ethel each night,” she said. “I need to come down from being Ethel. That last scene just gets to me. Every time. And I’m the one doing it. But we go to the theater because we just love being drawn in.”
