A cappella group The Flyovers perform Friday in Minden

MINDEN — A cappella groups usually form from two things: choirs and friendships.
Lucas Kellison sings as part of The Flyovers, an a cappella group based in Lincoln. He describes the ensemble as a modern quintet, “four dudes and a girl.”
“Everything made on stage, in front of the audience, is made by the human voice or body,” he said. “Anything that sounds like a drum comes from the face of DeWayne Taylor, our beatboxer.”
The term “a cappella” is an Italian phrase that means “in the style of the chapel.” It originally referred to worship music sung in a church without accompanying instruments. The term has taken on a broader definition, now veering away from sacred music and including any type of music sung without instrumental accompaniment.
“A lot of times a cappella groups form out of choirs,” Kellison said. “So they form out of closely bonded friendships. I think there’s a serenade element to it, too, that might be interrupted by mixing the genders at a certain point.”
The singer also understands that a cappella groups also hearken to the the doo wop tradition of groups like the Four Seasons, Jay and the Americans and Randy & The Rainbows.
“I think the re-emergence of boy bands in the late ’90s pushed that style into the a cappella world, as well,” Kellison said.
The Flyovers will perform in concert 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Minden Opera House. Tickets for the show are $18.
The musical form received another boost when NBC began broadcasting “The Sing Off,” a program featuring a cappella groups. Many of those groups included men and woman singing together.
“When that program came along, the trend started going in a better direction,” Kellison said. “You can do a much wider range of arrangements with feminine voices in the group. For us it was a no-brainer to make sure that we had a female voice in the group.”
Anna Claridge provides the higher lines of music for The Flyovers.
Kellison, who sings the tenor parts, understands how much strain a typical performance puts on his voice.
“When you’re in an all male group — and you’re a tenor — you really are at the mercy of how your immune system is holding up when you’re singing extremely high parts,” he said. “For our group we have a very low bass, two pretty high tenors and a soprano. I’m singing baritone for most of the night, which is pretty easy on my voice. It’s a wonderful welcome for Anna to be taking over the high range for us.”
Since members of The Flyovers only use their voices, physical endurance comes into play, a fact that might be overlooked by most audience members.
“You’re singing the entire show,” Kellison said. “It’s not like you’re taking off for a harp solo or anything like that or something you might find in a band gig.”
Most of The Flyovers’ music comes from the world of pop music, something that lends itself to a cappella arrangements.
The band formed during the pandemic and decided to record its music before performing live.
“We recorded two albums before we were actually in the same room together as a five-piece group,” Kellison said. “One of the things we decided to do for our non-seasonal album called ‘Now and Then’ was pick popular songs from 2020 all the way back to 1946. What makes a good, timeless song really doesn’t change much over time. If we can put our aesthetic on it, it would be something that would appeal to a wide range of audiences.”
The group looks for songs that start with a strong, memorable melody, along with a good beat and a good bass line.
“When you’re doing an a cappella arrangement, drums are easy to replicate since our beatboxer is unbelievable,” Kellison said. “You don’t have to pick and choose, you just do the beat. Bass is the same way. It’s a monophonic instrument without any chords to worry about, just one note at a time.”
The creativity for The Flyovers comes with the melody, whether the members harmonize with the lead melody, make a triad with three voices or reinforce the melody.
“What makes a great song is the feel,” Kellison said. “If you have a nice groove, you can usually figure out a way to pick your parts for the other two background vocals.”
And since group members are performing well-known songs, they can’t help but put their own touch on the music.
“It doesn’t give you any choice but to put your own take on it,” he said. “If you’re doing an arrangement of a song, by the nature of the instrumentation not being there, you have remade the song. You really do maximize your creativity.”