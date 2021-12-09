A cappella group The Flyovers perform Friday in Minden

“You’re singing the entire show,” Kellison said. “It’s not like you’re taking off for a harp solo or anything like that or something you might find in a band gig.”

Most of The Flyovers’ music comes from the world of pop music, something that lends itself to a cappella arrangements.

The band formed during the pandemic and decided to record its music before performing live.

“We recorded two albums before we were actually in the same room together as a five-piece group,” Kellison said. “One of the things we decided to do for our non-seasonal album called ‘Now and Then’ was pick popular songs from 2020 all the way back to 1946. What makes a good, timeless song really doesn’t change much over time. If we can put our aesthetic on it, it would be something that would appeal to a wide range of audiences.”

The group looks for songs that start with a strong, memorable melody, along with a good beat and a good bass line.