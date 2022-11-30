Enjoy the magic of Christmas Saturday in Gibbon

GIBBON — “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas” will come to Gibbon on Saturday.

The community will be hosting its first Christmas in the park event in conjunction with holiday festivities at the Gibbon Public Library. The theme for this year’s event is based off the children’s book “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas” by Megan Alexander. The story will be featured in the library’s Holiday Storybook Walk of Lights.

The holiday event was the brainchild of Gibbon Mayor Deb VanMatre.

“It was the idea of the mayor to have something like this happen, and it really took off,” said Denise Catlin, administrative assistant for the city of Gibbon.

The community rallied together to bring a holiday event to Gibbon that will feature a holiday market from noon to 6 p.m. at Walker Hall. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. at the library with Gibbon Public Schools mascot, Buffy. Attendants will be able to make Christmas ornaments, write letters to Santa Claus and have their faces painted.

For those who want to take in the spirit of Christmas in the crisp winter air, they can roast a s’more in the library parking lot or enjoy a hayrack ride beginning on LaBarre Street. The Holiday Storybook Walk of Lights will begin at 6 p.m. at the front entrance of the library. Hot cocoa and cider will be available downtown. Businesses on Front Street will have extended hours for shopping.

The Gibbon Faith United Methodist Youth Group will be serving soup at 5 p.m. at the Gibbon Fire Hall. Christmas trees will be lit at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Park.

“Different people in the community and businesses have their trees decorated in the park. Santa will make a grand entrance that evening, too,” said Catlin.

Santa will make that grand entrance with the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department, and he will be in the Pioneer Park gazebo at 6:25 p.m. Votes will be taken for the favorite Christmas tree in the park, and the winner will be announced at 7:50 p.m.

Catlin is excited to have people come to Gibbon to celebrate the holidays and spread positivity.

“I love Christmas. Just having everybody come into Gibbon and to celebrate and be together. ... We want this to be a positive experience, just joyful,” she added.