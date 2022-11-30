 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Enjoy the magic of Christmas Saturday in Gibbon

  • 0

Safety Tips, for Hanging Christmas Lights. The Christmas tradition of hanging lights outside can be a fire hazard without taking the proper precautions. . 'Newsweek' reports that each year, about 390 fires are caused by holiday trees and lights in the United States. . Those fires result in about 21 deaths and $25.2 million in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association. . Here are some tips from the U.S. National Park Service (NPS):. Inspect lights before using them. , Check for cracked bulbs, frayed cords or loose sockets. Wires should never be warm to the touch. Inspect lights before using them. , Check for cracked bulbs, frayed cords or loose sockets. Wires should never be warm to the touch. Never overload electrical sockets. , Don't chain together more than three mini-light strands or 50 screw-in bulbs. . Hang lights with clips rather than nails. . Use caution with extension cords. , Don't run extension cords under carpet, across doorways, heaters or any high-traffic areas. . Use caution with extension cords. , Don't run extension cords under carpet, across doorways, heaters or any high-traffic areas. . Check whether you have indoor or outdoor lights. , According to the NPS, "Outdoor lights are UL/FM listed for cold and wet conditions and tend to burn hotter than indoor lights.". Check whether you have indoor or outdoor lights. , According to the NPS, "Outdoor lights are UL/FM listed for cold and wet conditions and tend to burn hotter than indoor lights.". Indoor lights are cool enough to be used on the tree but are not designed for outdoor conditions. Many newer strands are made for either, but verify the type of strand before use by looking at the tag near the plug, U.S. National Park Service, via 'Newsweek'. Indoor lights are cool enough to be used on the tree but are not designed for outdoor conditions. Many newer strands are made for either, but verify the type of strand before use by looking at the tag near the plug, U.S. National Park Service, via 'Newsweek'

GIBBON — “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas” will come to Gibbon on Saturday.

The community will be hosting its first Christmas in the park event in conjunction with holiday festivities at the Gibbon Public Library. The theme for this year’s event is based off the children’s book “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas” by Megan Alexander. The story will be featured in the library’s Holiday Storybook Walk of Lights.

The holiday event was the brainchild of Gibbon Mayor Deb VanMatre.

“It was the idea of the mayor to have something like this happen, and it really took off,” said Denise Catlin, administrative assistant for the city of Gibbon.

Gibbon Christmas in the Park Around the Town schedule

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The community rallied together to bring a holiday event to Gibbon that will feature a holiday market from noon to 6 p.m. at Walker Hall. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. at the library with Gibbon Public Schools mascot, Buffy. Attendants will be able to make Christmas ornaments, write letters to Santa Claus and have their faces painted.

People are also reading…

For those who want to take in the spirit of Christmas in the crisp winter air, they can roast a s’more in the library parking lot or enjoy a hayrack ride beginning on LaBarre Street. The Holiday Storybook Walk of Lights will begin at 6 p.m. at the front entrance of the library. Hot cocoa and cider will be available downtown. Businesses on Front Street will have extended hours for shopping.

Gibbon Christmas in the Park schedule

The Gibbon Faith United Methodist Youth Group will be serving soup at 5 p.m. at the Gibbon Fire Hall. Christmas trees will be lit at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Park.

“Different people in the community and businesses have their trees decorated in the park. Santa will make a grand entrance that evening, too,” said Catlin.

Santa will make that grand entrance with the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department, and he will be in the Pioneer Park gazebo at 6:25 p.m. Votes will be taken for the favorite Christmas tree in the park, and the winner will be announced at 7:50 p.m.

Catlin is excited to have people come to Gibbon to celebrate the holidays and spread positivity.

“I love Christmas. Just having everybody come into Gibbon and to celebrate and be together. ... We want this to be a positive experience, just joyful,” she added.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Gingerbread and glühwein: The best Christmas markets in Europe this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News