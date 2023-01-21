 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ella Amato selected as Golden K Kiwanis Club Student of the Month

Ella Amato

Ella Amato has been honored as Student of the Month for January by the Golden K Kiwanis Club.

Kearney High seniors Eliana Hagemann and Ashleigh Sandstedt teach students at Glenwood Elementary about the importance of railroad safety as part of the Railroad Safety Service-Learning Project.

KEARNEY – The Golden K Kiwanis Club honored Ella Amato, senior at Kearney Catholic High School, as Student of the Month for January.

Ella is the daughter of David and Jodee Amato. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney and major in radiology. She is a finalist for the Kearney Health Opportunities Program.

Ella tutors middle school math students. She is the president of Key Club and volunteers with the blood drive. She also works at Campbell’s Cleaning Service.

She enjoys traveling and loves animals.

