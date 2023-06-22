KEARNEY — Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom & Holbrook is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Klingelhoefer was awarded the Rising Star Award at the Nebraska Defense Counsel Association’s annual meeting.

The Rising Star Award honors an attorney who has made major contributions to defense law by trying or settling a case of great significance within the past year and who has been practicing law for 15 years or less.

Klingelhoefer is a shareholder at Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom & Holbrook and has been practicing law since 2017. She primarily practices in the area of insurance defense for individuals, businesses and political subdivisions, including personal injury, wrongful death, products liability and premises liability.

She also litigates probate, agricultural and water law cases. She is licensed in Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota.