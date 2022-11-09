ELECTION RESULTS: 2 newcomers, 1 incumbent to sit on KPS board

KEARNEY — Two new candidates for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education were the top vote getters in the general election.

The unofficial final results Tuesday evening saw newcomer Paul Hazard with the most votes of 6,217 or 21.2%. Following behind Hazard was John D. Icenogle with 5,507 votes or 18.8%. Incumbent Drew Blessing secured the third and final seat on the board with 5,279 votes or 18%.

Derek Meyer finished in fourth place with 4,448 votes or 15.2%, and Jacob Reiter finished fifth with 4,198 votes or 14.3%. Meyer and Reiter could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Incumbent Wendy Kreis dropped out of the race in August, but she missed the deadline of Aug. 1 to withdraw, resulting in her name still appearing on the ballot. Kreis managed to garner 3,532 votes or 12%. Kreis stated that health and business matters weighed into her decision to withdraw from the race.

“It’s exciting, but it’s also very humbling to see the amount of support that showed up for our cause. I am super grateful for all those people,” said Hazard following the election. “I think our message was pretty clear. A lot of people responded to it, and we are excited for the support.”

Icenogle was happy with the results of the election, and he believed his focus on supporting teachers helped him gain bipartisan support.

“There was a definitely a bipartisan push. The real issues came out that voters are looking for and that is support for our teachers,” he said.

As the sole incumbent to win a seat on the board, Blessing is grateful he will be able to continue his work for KPS.

“I am just looking forward to continuing to serve Kearney Public Schools and the Kearney community and advocating for and supporting our community,” Blessing said. “With Alex Straatmann and Wendy Kreis leaving the board, it’s really important over the next couple of years to have experience on the board and help our new board members to understand some of what we do and provide that stability for schools as well.”

Current members of the KPS Board are Dave Brandt, Steve Gaasch, Kathy Gifford, Alex Straatmann, Blessing and Kreis.

Both Hazard and Icenogle recognize the learning curve they will have once they take up their seats on the board.

“Obviously I’m not the incumbent. I need to get familiarized with the board and polices they are working on, getting to work and establishing relationships with everybody who has been elected and is still on the board, and working on agenda items that support the policies I ran on,” Icenogle said.

As the incumbent, Blessing plans to continue to expand communication and transparency with the community and parents, to focus on the retention and recruitment of teachers, and bring new board members up to speed on school funding.

For Hazard, keeping the focus on students will help the board overcome any challenges.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is keeping school, school. You have a lot of stakeholders, parents, teachers, administrators, taxpayers. The challenge is you are never going to make decisions that make everyone happy, but as long as the decision is always based on what is best for the students, it will get you through the challenges,” said Hazard.

Each of the top three candidates were humbled to see the turnout at the polls and the outpouring of support from the Kearney community.

“The amount of people that came out and showed that ‘Kearney Kind’ is still the rule of the land was very encouraging and really motivated me to get things accomplished during my term,” Icenogle said.