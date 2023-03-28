KEARNEY — Next time someone feels like killing ducks at Ravenna Lake, video cameras might catch them in the act.

“Video surveillance is a must out there, especially because of the ducks,” Commissioner Bill Maendele of Kearney said Tuesday after the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners learned playground equipment soon will be added at the Ravenna Lake and campgrounds.

Maendele said the county should take measures to prevent animal killings or other problems at the lake, where 16 ducks were shot in January.

Twelve of the ducks were found dead. Four birds survived the shooting, but one of them later was killed by a bobcat and coyotes killed the remaining three.

The ducks were Ravenna Lake’s unofficial mascots because they entertained children and campers. A group of retired men had been feeding and visiting the ducks daily, but whoever killed the birds stole that bit of enjoyment from the retirees.

Steve Gaasch, facilities director for Buffalo County, confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into who is responsible for killing the ducks still is waiting for a breakthrough.

There’s a $500 reward for information, but two months have passed since the killings, and still there are no leads.

A donor offered $50 to purchase more ducks, but that hasn’t happened. Gaasch said there are six nesting pairs of Canada geese honking at the lake, but the sound of quacking ducks is no more.

In recent years, a number of improvements have occurred at the lake and campgrounds 1 mile east of Ravenna. Gaasch described the next improvement — a rustic children’s playground — at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

The $90,240 in playground equipment will include swings, climbing features and slides, and it will be built from native robinia wood, also called black locust. The Kearney Area Visitors Bureau and Ted Baldwin Foundation gave $60,000 in grants, and the county is paying the rest, about $30,240.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the county board approved April 25 as the day to open bids for remodeling and expansion of the county offices at 2022 Ave. A, across the street from the Kearney-Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center in downtown Kearney.

The project estimate is $350,000. Adult probation services and mental health professionals who assist law officers on some calls currently are housed in the building. The probation services will be moved to a county-owned building on Central Avenue in south Kearney. Several functions housed in the joint law enforcement center then will be moved to the former probation offices.