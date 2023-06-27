KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash today in which the driver was killed after being ejected from the vehicle.

The accident occurred about five miles north of Kearney on Highway 10.

At approximately 1:07 p.m. deputies were called to investigate the single-vehicle crash south of 160th Road on Highway 10.

A mid-size SUV vehicle left the roadway, entered the west ditch, vaulted and ejected the lone occupant. The driver was located deceased near the vehicle.

Deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, KVFD fire and rescue personnel, CHI-GSH paramedics, Buffalo County Attorney's Office and Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Personnel remained at the scene at mid-afternoon. Next of kin have not been notified.