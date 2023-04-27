ARAPAHOE – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Washington man following a fatal crash in Furnas County that killed two people and critically injured three others.

Kyiaz Ulanov, 28, of Lynnwood, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide after the crash.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday, a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound on Highway 283. At that time, a Dodge Ram 3500 pulling an empty car trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 89, which has a stop sign at the Highway 283 intersection. The pickup ran the stop sign and struck the passenger side of the Hyundai.

One occupant of the Hyundai, an adult female, was pronounced deceased on scene. Four additional occupants of the Hyundai were transported to hospitals in critical condition. One of those patients, a female child, was flown by helicopter to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney and later died.

The driver of the Hyundai and another female child were transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital. The driver, Ulanov, was flown to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln. A male child was transported to Norton County Hospital in Norton, Kansas and has since been flown to a hospital in Wichita. All three remain in critical condition. Names are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

The two occupants of the Dodge were transported to Norton County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Once released from the hospital, Ulanov was arrested and taken to Phelps County Jail.

The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a full crash reconstruction investigation.