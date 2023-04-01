HOLDREGE — Dr. Stuart Embury is a man of many passions.

One of those passions just happens to be sharing his passion with others.

From working for nearly four decades as a family practice physician in Holdrege, providing medical care in Haiti through his nonprofit organization, Christian Sojourn Haiti Inc., donating over 11,000 books on American art to the University of Nebraska and bringing bronze art to the community of Holdrege, Embury has cultivated many interests and has happily shared those interests with others.

He was recently recognized for his endeavors by his alma mater, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as a 2023 Alumni Master for the College of Arts and Sciences.

The Alumni Masters program is sponsored by the Nebraska Alumni Association, the Student Alumni Association and the UNL Chancellor’s Office. As part of the program, outstanding alumni return to campus to share their experiences and knowledge with students. Since 1964, more than 400 alumni have participated in Alumni Masters, according to the Nebraska Alumni Association. Candidates are alumni who have shown great promise, success and leadership in their fields.

Path to success

Since Embury was 6 years old, he knew he wanted to be a doctor. He grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1958. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and he graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1969. He was completing an internship at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln when he was recruited to Holdrege by Dr. Robert Anderson.

“(Anderson) was actually a Holdrege boy. He had been practicing up in Ainsworth. When the hospital was built here in 1968, he came back here, opened an office and he was really swamped from the first day. So, then he recruited me in 1970,” Embury said.

Embury and his family moved to Holdrege in June 1970, and it was there that he built his career and family. Embury worked as a family practice physician for over 35 years in Holdrege.

During his career, Embury felt called to mission work. Not long after he became a doctor, he took his family to St. Lucia, where they spent six weeks working in a mission hospital. Not long after that, he connected with a group from Marion, Indiana, who took part in mission trips to Haiti. For three years, he served with the Indiana group until he formed his own nonprofit organization, Christian Sojourn Haiti Inc.

“We went every year for the next 30 years,” Embury said.

Through the nonprofit, 10-20 medical professionals were able to provide medical and surgical care to Haitians. When they first began their missions in 1984, it was often a challenge because so many conditions had gone untreated for so long.

“We had things that had been there for years. People had no opportunity to get care,” Embury said.

Since they began the nonprofit, a hospital has been established in Milot, Haiti, and the backlog of patients has lessened significantly. In 2004, he received the Humanitarian Award from the American Academy of Family Physicians for his work in Haiti.

With the current unrest in the country, Embury has been saddened to see that nongovernment organizations are no longer able to provide assistance.

“Most of the missionaries have left, and it really, really hurts the country. Because all the good work could be done by NGOs,” he said.

Although Embury knows he will never go back to the country, his nonprofit continues to support five different missions, including drilling and maintaining hundreds of wells in Haiti.

Diving into art and history

When Embury and his wife, Lynn, moved to Holdrege, they purchased a new house, and they needed decor to hang on the blank walls, Embury recalled.

He purchased an etching by French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and he was curious about the artist. He bought a book to learn more about Renoir. When he bought an etching by American painter Mary Cassatt, he wanted to learn about her as well, so he bought another book.

“So, I started collecting art books. I have purchased 12,075,” Embury said.

Instead of keeping the books for himself, he donated over 11,000 books and catalogs to UNL’s Love Library. The special collection is called “Stuart P. Embury MD Library of American Art.”

“The library is probably one of the best in the world in private hands because I really had insight on collecting the good stuff, a lot of extremely rare stuff,” he said.

Embury has shared his love for art with his community by helping to bring bronze art to Holdrege through Citizens for Bronze Art. The organization has brought 10 bronze art pieces to town, and Embury has plans for more to be included in a sculpture garden that is planned for downtown Holdrege.

In the past 10 years, Embury began collecting letters from artists, medical professionals and political leaders. He is planning to donate the collection to the Archives of American Art in Washington, D.C.

Embury retired from his practice in 2006, and he continued to work as the chief medical officer at Phelps Memorial Health Center until 2016.

Embury continues to travel, collect and share the things he loves with others.

“I’ve enjoyed both of them (medicine and art),” Embury said. “It’s a fascinating world with very interesting people.”