KEARNEY – A parking ban will be in effect during the wee hours of Friday morning so that downtown snow removal can proceed unimpeded.

The city of Kearney Street Division announced today (Thursday) that the parking ban has been declared for the downtown area of Kearney, and the parking prohibition will be in effect between the hours of 2-6 a.m. Friday.

Parking violators will be ticketed and towed, according to the city's press release.

The ban will involve the following streets:

• Central Avenue from 15th Street to 26th Street.

• Railroad Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B.

• Avenue A from Railroad Street to 26th Street.

• First Avenue from Railroad Street to 26th Street.

• First Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street.

• 16th Street from Central Avenue to First Avenue.

• 19th Street from First Avenue to Avenue A.

• 21st Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B.

• 22nd Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B.

• 23rd Street from alley west of Second Avenue to Avenue B.

• 24th Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B.

The city advised that businesses in the downtown area should plan to have their walks scooped by midnight so that the sidewalk snow can be hauled out with street snow.