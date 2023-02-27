KEARNEY – Stormwater drainage and intersection improvements along First Avenue in downtown Kearney would be undertaken if the city of Kearney’s $1.13 million application for a new state grant program is approved.

According to a memo to the Kearney City Council from Assistant City Manager Brenda Jensen, Kearney also is applying for $150,000 so the owners of downtown businesses could apply for assistance on a first-come basis to install fire suppression systems.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is administering the grant program. Jensen told the council that funds are available for several different types of projects in what she called Qualified Census Tracts.

“There are two QCTs in Kearney,” Jensen wrote. “One includes the Downtown District and the second includes Pioneer Neighborhood and University Village.”

Full-grant applications were due on Feb. 10, and approval by the council is among requirements for the applications to be considered. As a result, the council’s endorsement is included among consent agenda items on Tuesday’s council meeting agenda.

Jensen said if Kearney’s application for $1,130,000 is approved, it would fund improvements for stormwater drainage and intersection enhancements along First Avenue at 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th streets.

“This project would redesign all four intersections to extend the curbs (sidewalk bumpouts) which would significantly improve pedestrian safety while increasing the stormwater drainage capacity and add stormwater drainage quality components,” Jensen told the council in her memo.

“Additionally, this project would allow for the installation of stop signs at 21st, 23rd and 24th Streets (so the red flashing lights can be removed),” she said.

If Kearney is awarded the $150,000 fire suppression system grant, the city would give property owners within the Downtown District an opportunity to apply for funds to install the service main connecting the public water main to a fire suppression system within a building.

Property owners would be awarded the fire suppression grants on a first-come basis.

“This would directly benefit property/business owners and allow the expanded use of several historic buildings,” Jensen said.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers in City Hall at 18 E. 22nd St.