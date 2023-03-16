LINCOLN – Don’t leave roadway safety up to luck this St. Patrick’s Day. Nebraska State Troopers will be on patrol for impaired drivers this weekend as part of a nationwide enforcement effort for St. Patrick’s Day.

“Impaired driving is always dangerous,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If your St. Patrick’s Day involves alcohol, make a safe ride home part of the planning.”

Troopers will be working overtime across the state this St. Patrick’s Day. Troopers will be performing high-visibility patrols throughout the state from Thursday evening through Saturday morning as part of this operation.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on roadways across the country.

From 2016 to 2020, 287 people were killed across the country in drunk-driving related crashes on St. Patrick’s Day.

Here are some tips to avoid driving impaired this St. Patrick’s Day or any time of the year:

• Plan ahead: Don’t wait until after you’ve been drinking to make your safe ride plans.

• Know your options: Designate a driver, call a cab or use a rideshare.

• If you’re the designated driver, take your job seriously and don’t drink.

• If you see an impaired or dangerous driver, report it to the NSP Highway Helpline at *55.

This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $11,800 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.