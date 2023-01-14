Do you enjoy playing pickleball? Doubles teams registration open

KEARNEY – The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registration for men’s and women’s doubles pickleball leagues, ages 16 and older.
There will be an advanced division (4.0+), an intermediate division (3.5) and a beginner division (3.0).
If there are not enough participants/teams signed up, divisions may be combined. The league will be played on Mondays and some Tuesdays, March 13 through mid-April, between 6-10 p.m. at Sunrise Middle School.
Entry fee is $30 per doubles team. The registration deadline is March 1. To register, or for more information, please call the Kearney Park and Recreation Office at (308) 237-4644, or register online at kprreg.org.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue.
During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
While reporting on the consolidation of power and irrigation districts, it was challenging to distill into simple terms what was happening so that readers could understand the significance of the transaction.
In reporting improvements at Ravenna Lake, my goal was to expose a shiny jewel for camping enthusiasts, and in reporting the book ban debate, I wanted readers to know about one facet of a controversial topic.
Here are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.
