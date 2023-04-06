KEARNEY — The direction of travel in the alley on the east side of the Kearney-Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center has been switched from southbound traffic to northbound traffic.

This has been done to increase visibility and safety for pedestrian traffic and vehicle traffic as they use area businesses, according to a city of Kearney press release.

New “Do Not Enter" signs have been installed on the north exit of the alley, and "One Way" signs are now on the south side of the alley. Mirrors have been installed to enhance visibility of cross traffic as vehicles leave the alley on the north side. The alley should now be entered off Railroad Street to travel north through the alley.

As always, the city urges motorists to drive with caution and look for more pedestrian traffic as the weather gets warmer.