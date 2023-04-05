KEARNEY — Dick Rabe and Thomas Tye II of Kearney recently were presented the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award for distinguished professional careers and for voluntarily sharing their talents in the community.

Rabe, a banker, and Tye, an attorney, were nominated for the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award by the Overland Trails Council and the Boy Scouts of America.

Rabe and Tye’s awards were among those presented during a recent banquet honoring the achievements and contributions of scouts and scouting leaders in the Kearney area.

According to the Overland Trails Council, which oversees scouting activities in the Kearney area, Rabe and Tye have distinguished themselves through their careers and through continued service by following principles of the scout oath and scout law.

The National Eagle Scout Association Committee, as part of alumni relations at the Boy Scouts of America’s national office, selects recipients of the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award.

The Outstanding Eagle Scout Award was implemented in 2010 in conjunction with the Boy Scouts of America’s 100th anniversary.

The banquet crowd was able to salute other achievements by scouting leaders and scouts. Other awards included:

Popcorn top selling units: Kearney Troop 139 and North Platte Troop 293.

Top popcorn sellers: Five Rivers District's Connor Johnson from Pack 32, $5,085; Covered Wagon District's Crew Yendra From Troop 139, $4,764; Buffalo Bill District's Adam Bossert from Pack 187, $3,060.

Corporate Sponsor of the Year: AgDirect Alex Bauer.

James E. West Fellowship Award: Stefanie Hoefs.

Winthrop Rockefeller Award: Tom and Jeanne Graves.

William D. Boyce New Unit Organizer Award: Amy Sikes and Shawn Deiger, Troop 339, First Lutheran Church, Kearney.

Lamb of God Award: St. Paul Lutheran Church, David Plond.

Unit Leader Award of Merit: Cody DeVaney from Pack 207 and Eric Hollister from Troop 114.

District Award of Merit: Melissa Mohr from Buffalo Bill District, Elliot Hoefs from Covered Wagon District and Amy Osburn from Five Rivers District.

Silver Beaver Award: Dana Ernst, Kelly Hoatson, Philip Whiteley and Bob Allen.