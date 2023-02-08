KEARNEY — Derek Rusher, president/CEO of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, has completed his term as president of the Nebraska Chambers Association.

Dawson Brunswick of the Columbus Area Chamber is the statewide group’s new president.

Formerly known as the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives, the Nebraska Chambers Association is a statewide organization of Nebraska chambers, trade associations of Nebraska and people directly interested in or allied with Chamber of Commerce organization work in Nebraska, according to Rusher’s announcement on Wednesday.

The association supports professional development and programs in partnership with the Nebraska Chamber to advance the economic prosperity in Nebraska. The association’s mission is to provide knowledge, resources and support to create stronger and more prosperous business communities in Nebraska.

“It was an honor to serve our statewide chamber association and represent all of our great local chambers,” Rusher said. “I have been an active member of our association since I started at the Kearney Area Chamber. It was awesome to work with my peers throughout the state to continue to develop leaders this past year.”

Rusher officially took over as president of the newly rebranded Nebraska Chambers Association on Feb. 4, 2022, replacing Jonathan Jank, who is the current president and CEO of the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership.

“Our association had done a great job of providing training for our industry, but my vision to rebrand our association was first to get away from an acronym, NCCE, as well as raise the influence and visibility of our association,” Rusher said. “I believe we achieved both of those during my tenure. At the end of the day, I wanted our association to be more active in the state as an association, and we accomplished that,” Rusher said.

With close to 50 local Nebraska chambers representing well over 10,000 businesses, Rusher jokes that they are the most powerful powerless organization in the state.

“We don’t have authority, but we do represent thousands of Nebraskans, and we have the ability to be a very influential association,” Rusher said.