KEARNEY — Kearney Cemetery officials are requesting that all decorations not in permanent-type vases and placed on graves be removed by Monday. All decorations not removed by that date will be removed by cemetery staff. A copy of the floral regulations is available on the city’s website at www.cityofkearney.org. Click on "Departments," "Cemetery" and then "Floral Regulations."
top story
Decorations at Kearney Cemetery must be taken down
Related to this story
Most Popular
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.
On May 19, Buffalo County District Judge John Marsh sentenced Donner to three to 10 years in state prison with 254 days credit for time alread…
The company said Friday that it has agreed to buy Mason's Market in Minden. Terms of the deal, which is scheduled to be finalized on June 19, …
On Wednesday, an 18-year-old Kearney man pleaded guilty in Buffalo County District Court to felony incest of a person under 18 years of age.
Preliminary investigation indicated after striking the pole, a power line was down near the truck.