LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District customers have rated their electric utility as “excellent.” That comes from the publicly-owned utility’s 2023 Consumer Satisfaction Study conducted in June.

On a 10-point scale, Dawson PPD’s overall customer satisfaction rating averaged 9.07, ranking higher than the national electric cooperative average of 8.90.

Customers gave Dawson high marks for keeping longer power outages to a minimum and having highly trained and professional employees. In addition, those surveyed say that Dawson is “very good” at communicating with customers, keeping them informed, and having consumers’ best interests at heart.

“These positive survey results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of Dawson PPD’s Board of Directors and employees,” said Dawson PPD Manager of Customer Service Marsha Banzhaf. “We’re proud to be public power and to serve our customers well.”

Electric costs were rated as “good.” Customers say that Dawson delivers good value for the money and that the utility is helping them be more efficient in their use of electricity.

Approximately 442 residential customers evaluated Dawson PPD in 18 service attributes on a five-point scale. Twelve attributes received mean ratings of 4.5 or higher, reaching the “excellent” threshold. Compared to past consumer satisfaction studies, all attributes rated higher than in 2015 and five attributes received higher rankings than in 2019.

Dawson serves south-central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains more than 5,800 miles of power lines. The district’s 5,800 square miles territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier counties.

Dawson also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton.