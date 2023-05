KEARNEY — Dave Brandt will not face a recall vote for his seat on the Kearney Public Schools' Board of Education.

Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff announced today that the recall petition against Brandt was due in the Election Commissioner’s office by 5 p.m. Friday.

"The principal circulator did not return the petition by the above deadline; therefore, there will not be a special recall election for Mr. Brandt," Poff said in a press release today.