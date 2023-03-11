KEARNEY – The Ft. Kearney Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and the Trails & Rails Museum will present a fun-filled and free program at 2 p.m. March 26 detailing the history of Kearney through some of the pioneers themselves.

Between the two nonprofit organizations, they are very proud to have this event as part of the Kearney 150th anniversary celebrations happening all year.

According to Lanna Bishop, one of the principal organizers of the event and a DAR member, “We will be presenting a Living History event highlighting Kearney businesses.”

Historic local businesses like ABC Drug, Kearney Floral and Hawthorne Jewelry are part of the overall program.

"It is our hope folks in our local community will take the time to come to this free event and learn about how some of these businesses came to be,” said Bishop.

Additionally, Broc Anderson, the community engagement director for the Trails & Rails Museum, will present a general history of early Kearney leading up to the main program.

According to Anderson, “Kearney has a rich history that is not stuck in our geographic borders that we call Buffalo County.”

Anderson furthered his point, saying, “Our local history has a far and wide impact across the state, nation and world for that matter. People from all over the world came through this region en route to another place or coming here to settle seeking new opportunities.”

A free reception with refreshments and time to reminisce will follow the program. Attendees will also have time to peruse the free Kearney 150 and Bison exhibits.

Ft. Kearney Chapter DAR and the Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum are two organizations geared toward preserving local history during the anniversary year. Besides this program, Ft. Kearney DAR most recently restored the Kearney Cemetery gates that were dedicated by the organization in March 1927.

The Trails & Rails Museum has a plethora of programs and events taking shape later this summer. Stay tuned for more on the Kearney 150 Facebook page.