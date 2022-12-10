Dahlgrens continue to live, work on family homestead in Bertrand after 140 years

BERTRAND — On Dec. 13, 1882, John A. Dahlgren applied to homestead on 160 aces near Bertrand.

For 140 years, that land has passed from generation to generation of the Dahlgren family and continues to be cared for by John’s descendants. About 50 members of the Dahlgren family, ranging in age from 2-82, recently gathered together in Holdrege and Bertrand to celebrate the Dahlgren homestead and to learn more about their family’s history.

“The plans are for educating, to re-educate and send it on down the line. That’s why we can celebrate it because of the homestead, and we still have it because it has to stay in your family,” explained Jane Tonjes of Kearney, the great-granddaughter of John A. Dahlgren.

Shad Dahlgren, a great-great-grandson of John A. Dahlgren, has always been curious about his family’s history, and he began diving into it in 2008 when his paternal grandmother passed away.

“I’m an amateur historian, if you will. I just have a passion for history. ... With the advent of technology, more and more is available online,” Shad explained.

Along with researching online, Shad reached out to the Phelps County Historical Society, and he began to piece together the history of his family. He gave a presentation about what he has learned during the family reunion at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege.

The Dahlgren family journey in America began when John and his wife, Elizabeth, immigrated from Sweden to the United States in 1868. They initially settled in Clinton, Iowa. With the passing of the Homestead Act, the Dahlgrens were drawn to central Nebraska.

“Specifically, the Homestead Act attracted everybody and anybody. Land agents recruited people, and they recruited people to come to certain areas. There were a couple of land agents, Rylander and Hallgren, they were Swedish themselves, and they were known for recruiting to Phelps County in particular,” Shad said.

The Dahlgrens settled near Bertrand in 1880, and John applied for a homestead in 1882 at the land office in Bloomington. Their homestead had a sod house, sod stable and 95 acres of broken ground. Witnesses for the Dahlgrens stated John grew 800 bushels of corn, 150 bushels of wheat, 200 bushels of oats and two tons of broom corn worth about $400.

John died at the age of 77 in 1908, and his wife Elizabeth followed two years later at the age of 73. Albert, the couple’s only living son, was born in 1872 in Iowa, and he took over his family’s farm. Albert and his wife, Janoth, had seven children, many of whom lived on the farm throughout their lives. Albert’s son, Vernon, and his wife, Mary, bought the home place in 1958 and lived there until 1973.

Jane is the daughter of Vernon and Mary Dahlgren, and she has vivid memories of growing up on the farm with her family. She remembers her mom going out into the yard at mid-morning to get a chicken, and they would help her dress it and have fried chicken for lunch. They sat at the same table in the kitchen each day for meals, and each family member would sit in the same place each time.

“I enjoyed sitting around the table following a meal. It was so much fun, and we learned so much about each other and life,” Jane recalled.

Jane recalled her favorite place to play as a child was in the empty corn crib with her sister, Judy McDonald. The girls would often help their mother feed and tend to the chickens. When the sacks of chicken feed were empty, their mother would transform the sacks into dresses for her daughters.

After graduating from high school, Jane attended Kearney State College, and she eventually moved to Lincoln. She was living there with her husband, Hank, and their first daughter, when her brother, Gary Dahlgren, asked Hank if he’d like to come work on the farm. Hank and Jane moved back to the farm in 1975 and raised their two daughters in the farmhouse. Jane has vivid memories of racoons crawling on their roof and mice invading the home to eat cherries off her Christmas cookies.

They moved into the town of Bertrand in 2001, and they now reside in Kearney. Jane’s nephews, Cal and Andy Dahlgren, oversee the farm and cattle operation.

As the farm continues to be passed down through the Dahlgren family, Jane and Shad are both hopeful the family’s history will live on through the next generation. This summer, Jane’s grandson, Colston Karr, 11, completed a history project for the Webster County Fair about the Dahlgren family. Jane took him to Bloomington where the land office was located, to the farm in Bertrand and to the cemetery where John and Elizabeth are buried. When she asked Colston what impacted him the most, he said the cemetery where the first Dahlgrens are laid to rest.

“I like passing it on. I don’t want it to be forgotten,” said Shad about the family’s history.