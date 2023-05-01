KEARNEY — Visitors from Kearney’s sister city, Opava, Czech Republic, are uncovering a few surprises during their five days in Kearney.

Among the surprises is that high school students can compete in sports in programs provided by their schools. In the Czech Republic, high schoolers join clubs if they want to play sports, said Tomas Navratil, mayor of Opava.

Although Czech high schools don’t field sports teams, colleges do, and the teams represent their institutions.

Kearney’s recycling program provided another surprise, said Jana Foltysova, who is in charge of culture, public space, foreign affairs and tourism in Opava.

For many years Kearney has manually sorted recyclables. It spares households and businesses that participate in the program from some of the work of sorting it themselves, and that encourages more Kearney residents to participate.

She said Kearney benefits from its generous residents. Opava doesn’t have the ability to tap donors to boost public betterment efforts, she said.

Saturday morning as the Czech trio of Navratil, Foltysova and Deputy Mayor Michael Kokosek toured downtown Kearney with Assistant City Manager Brenda Jensen, Kokosek said he and his colleagues were impressed by Nebraska’s important role in the United States’ westward expansion.

In the 1800s, three major westward routes passed through Nebraska and converged in Kearney. They were the Oregon, Mormon and California trails, which are memorialized in The Archway. After visiting the eight-story tall attraction, the Czechs were excited to collect Native American and buffalo souvenirs.

Their five-day visit in Kearney began Thursday and concludes on Tuesday.

In addition to stops at The Archway, downtown Kearney and Kearney’s schools, the trio viewed a cattle feedlot, discussed tourism and economic development, heard a classic strings performance at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and dined at Tres Margaritas, the new Fyre Restaurant, Norris Marshall’s cabin and Kitts Coffee.

The group also will meet elected and appointed officials of the city of Kearney.

They said the visit provided them with a new perspective and ideas how to tackle practical challenges in government.

Navratil, 39, is in the first year of his second four-year term as mayor. It’s a full-time job, he said.

While at Sayler Screen Printing, owner Kyle Sayler allowed the Czechs to print their own T-shirts. The pattern was a tribute to the sister cities, Opava and Kearney, printed on Kearney’s signature color, royal blue.