Crowne Plaza Hotel, Younes Conference Center North top business story of 2022

KEARNEY – Delayed by the floods of 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic, the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Younes Conference Center North finally opened in fall 2022 with a Sept. 14 ribbon cutting attended by hundreds of community members and many members of the Paul Younes family, who help to operate and manage Younes’ 15 Nebraska hotels.

With the opening, Kearney became the smallest community in the chain with one of the upscale Crowne Plaza hotels. With its 173 rooms, the Crowne Plaza Hotel has helped increase Kearney’s hotel room total to 1,913. That compares with 1,934 rooms in Grand Island and 1,703 in North Platte, two of Kearney’s toughest competitors for tourism events. Papillion/Sarpy County, in the Omaha metroplex, has 2,272 sleeping rooms.

Completion and opening of the hotel, conference center and associated businesses ranked as the Kearney Hub’s top business story of 2022, as chosen by the Hub’s newsroom.

Younes properties in Kearney In addition to Crowne Plaza, Kearney businessman Paul Younes owns seven other hotels: Holiday Inn and Conference Center at 110 Second Ave.

Hampton Inn at 507 W. Talmadge St.

Fairfield Inn and Suites at 510 W. Talmadge St.

Comfort Inn at 118 Third Ave.

La Quinta Inn & Suites at 108 Third Ave.

Candlewood Suites at 210 Fourth Ave.

Holiday Inn Express at 508 South Second Ave.

The Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center has more than 170 rooms and 180,000 square feet of space to accommodate conventions and events with 2,500 attendees.

All of that space will come in handy when a voter-approved mega sports complex is complete near the Crowne Plaza and becomes a major community asset.

Supporters of the $34.6 million sports complex believe the facility will boost available space for Kearney’s sports programs and attract competitors for large regional tournaments and sports events.

Sports complex

The opening of the Crown Plaza and conference center is the top business story of 2022, and the sports complex ranks as No. 2.

It will be a long time before the first volleyball serve or basketball tipoff, but the 206,000-square-foot sports complex already is getting lots of attention — and most of that attention is coming from local officials.

At $34.6 million, the sports complex planned for south Kearney tops the city of Kearney’s most expensive projects for fiscal year 2023.

Everyone is doing their best to hit a homerun in planning for the safety and convenience of visitors who will be attracted to Kearney for sports, business and special events.

There’s already serious interest in the Crowne Plaza-sports complex neighborhood, and the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau are among the first to stake a claim. The chamber and visitors bureau will be sharing office space near the hotel-sports complex area.

GXO seed corn center

In a year of news about really large buildings, the No. 3 story of 2022 is the opening of the 350,000-square-foot GXO seed corn distribution center at 2615 E. 11th St. in southeast Kearney. The building is the size of three football fields, and, at 334 yards x 114 yards, its dimensions make it Kearney’s second largest building behind the Parker Hannifin Filters’ distribution center in east Kearney, which is 400,000 square feet.

GXO specializes in logistics, and it will use its large facility to receive, store and ship seed corn and soybean seed that’s produced in south-central Nebraska.

When the distribution center is fully operational during its peak season of December through March, it will employ 30-35 people. An average of 60 semi tractor-trailers will run through the place each day.

Much of the seed that’s stored and ultimately delivered from the warehouse will come via Bayer, which has taken over the former Monsanto facility in east Kearney.

Kearney Power Project

When Nebraska Public Power District announced that it intends to loop Kearney with a large capacity powerline, it described the project’s intent as improving the reliability of Kearney’s electrical grid while laying the foundation for future growth.

The Kearney Power Project aims to link two of Kearney’s important electrical substations with a six- to nine-mile 115 kV transmission line. Linking the substations will increase the transmission system’s capacity to meet increasing energy demand and further enhance reliability and resiliency in the Kearney area, and like many powerline projects, Kearney residents had questions about how the powerline might affect them.

In the fall NPPD kicked off the project by inviting interested Kearneyites to look at the plans and ask questions of NPPD engineers and other personnel connected to the project.

Soon, it is expected that NPPD will select the preferred route for the line. It is hoped that the line will affect as few residences and commercial properties as possible while giving future Kearneyites the energy and reliability the growing community needs.

Gardner’s gambit

Sometime soon, possibly in February, longtime Kearney restaurateur Jim Gardner will be opening a new concept eatery and watering hole in south Kearney. He’ll call his place Nebraska Ale Works. To make room for his venture, Gardner closed Kearney’s popular Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Oct. 2.

He described his plan for Nebraska Ale Works as, “a little bit of this, a little bit of that and a little bit of the other thing. It’s our own concept.”

As the name suggests, Nebraska Ale Works will feature local brews. Gardner said he’s confident all the regionally-brewed selections will enhance the appeal of the Ale Works’ menu that will feature local foods and recipes.

Any history of the restaurant scene in south Kearney would include numerous references to Gardner. He started his career as a dish washer, and, at age 23, he bought the former Country Kitchen at 407 Second Ave. Of all the places he’s owned or operated during his 47 years of restaurant ownership, he said Whiskey Creek remains his favorite.

Here’s Gardner’s timeline: 1979: Bought Country Kitchen; 1991: Opened Habitat Restaurant; 1991: Opened Bazooka Joe’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Diner; 1996: Opened new Country Kitchen; 1996: Opened Whiskey Creek; 1997: Built Country Inn & Suites; 2006: Opened Old Chicago; 2023: Opening Nebraska Ale Works.