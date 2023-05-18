KEARNEY — A vehicle theft turned into a shooting early this morning.

According to a city of Kearney press release, around 6 a.m. Kearney Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of an apartment on Villa Drive.

The victim reported seeing her black 1996 Chevy pickup leaving the area with two males inside. The victim followed her pickup in another vehicle and called police to report it stolen.

The stolen pickup went west on Railroad street from 30th Avenue, leaving the city limits. A few hundred yards later, the stolen pickup stopped in the road, and the driver fired multiple gun shots from a handgun towards the owner of the vehicle, who was still following the stolen pickup while on the phone with the Buffalo County 911 Center.

At least one bullet struck the front of the car the owner was driving.

The stolen pickup then continued westbound on Railroad street, and the owner stopped following it. No injuries were reported following the shooting.

The stolen pickup was located unoccupied on a rural road north of Odessa. The driver of the stolen pickup is identified as a white male with a shaved or bald head. He may have been wearing a long-sleeved white and brown flannel shirt. This remains an active investigation.

Investigators with Kearney Police Department and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office are working together to identify the suspects and collect evidence related to the theft of the pickup and the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, contact Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or send information through the See It Say It Send It app.