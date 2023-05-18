KEARNEY — The occupants of a white Chevrolet Camaro seen leaving the area of a shooting early Wednesday morning have been cleared of any involvement in the crime.

But they were arrested for crimes of their own.

Around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, Kearney Police Department officers were conducting undercover surveillance in the area of 600 W. 25th St. because of recent shootings. An officer reported shots fired and also observed the Camaro depart the area.

Another KPD officer spotted the vehicle heading south on Second Avenue immediately after the incident and pulled the Camaro over in the 1300 block of Second Avenue.

The two occupants were Luis Ceja, 27, of Lexington, and Dulce Renteria, 28. At the scene, Renteria falsely identified herself as Paola Cardenas.

Ceja denied consent to search the vehicle. A K9 officer was called to the scene and indicated the presence of narcotics. KPD officers searched the vehicle and found a revolver, a zip-close sandwich bag containing 17 grams of cocaine and a zip-close sandwich bag containing 22.42 grams of meth.

Both Ceja and Renteria were placed under arrest.

Thursday afternoon KPD Lt. Derek Luke confirmed that the white Chevrolet Camaro is not connected to the recent shooting disturbances near 600 W. 25th St. He said it was a case of "coincidental bad timing." He also confirmed that the revolver found in the vehicle was not connected to the recent shootings.

Ceja and Renteria have each been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, methamphetamine, 10-28 grams; felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, cocaine, 10-28 grams and felony possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Ceja and Renteria have a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 12. They are currently lodged at Buffalo County Jail. Bond is set at $100,000 cash or surety for both Ceja and Renteria.