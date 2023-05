OXFORD — An Oxford man is facing 18 charges of felony sexual assault of a child.

Spencer White, 34, is charged in Harlan County District Court with 18 felony counts of sexual assault of a child at least 12 years old but less than 16 years old. The 18 alleged incidents occurred between March 2021 and August 2022.

Records detailing the case are sealed.

White is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on May 31. His bond is set at 10% of $500,000.