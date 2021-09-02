Oxford man admits to child abuse in Furnas County sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man has admitted to committing child abuse in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.
Carl Kramer Sr., 50, of Oxford pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse in Furnas County District Court. He was originally charged with three counts of sex trafficking of a minor. Two of the charges were amended to child abuse, and one of the charges was dropped.
The incidents took place in October and November 2019 when the victim was 16 years of age.
Sentencing for Kramer will be Oct. 27. He faces up to three years in prison.
Kramer, the owner of Oxford Locker, testified for the state of Nebraska in June at the trial of William “Billy” Quinn.
During his testimony, Kramer detailed how in August or September 2019 he was painting a storefront he owns in downtown Oxford when Quinn pulled up with the victim in his pickup, and she was wearing nothing below the waist.
On another occasion, Quinn went to the Oxford Locker with the victim after it had closed, and asked if Kramer could give the victim a tour of the locker. Quinn asked Kramer if he wanted to see her naked, and Quinn lifted up the victim’s shirt and began touching her.
Kramer stated that Quinn told him the victim was 18, and Quinn asked if anything was going to happen with Kramer and the victim, and Kramer said no.
A few weeks later, the victim sent a Snapchat to Kramer. She went to Oxford Locker, and the pair had sex, Kramer said during his testimony. Although Kramer said there was never a mention of money, he assumed he would have to pay her for sex.
Kramer said he had six sexual encounters with the victim at the Oxford Locker, paying her $50 each time.
Quinn, 57, was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old during the two-week trial in June in Beaver City. He was acquitted of one count of felony first-degree sexual assault.
Quinn faces a maximum of five life terms in prison plus 177 years. He will be sentenced Oct. 21 in district court.