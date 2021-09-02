Oxford man admits to child abuse in Furnas County sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man has admitted to committing child abuse in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

Carl Kramer Sr., 50, of Oxford pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse in Furnas County District Court. He was originally charged with three counts of sex trafficking of a minor. Two of the charges were amended to child abuse, and one of the charges was dropped.

The incidents took place in October and November 2019 when the victim was 16 years of age.

Sentencing for Kramer will be Oct. 27. He faces up to three years in prison.

Kramer, the owner of Oxford Locker, testified for the state of Nebraska in June at the trial of William “Billy” Quinn.

During his testimony, Kramer detailed how in August or September 2019 he was painting a storefront he owns in downtown Oxford when Quinn pulled up with the victim in his pickup, and she was wearing nothing below the waist.

On another occasion, Quinn went to the Oxford Locker with the victim after it had closed, and asked if Kramer could give the victim a tour of the locker. Quinn asked Kramer if he wanted to see her naked, and Quinn lifted up the victim’s shirt and began touching her.