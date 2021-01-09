Minden woman, Grand Island man suspected of stealing vehicles

GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police believe they’ve arrested the man who hopped into a running vehicle at a Grand Island dealership on Wednesday and drove away at a high rate of speed.
Allen Dawkins, 25, is a suspect in the theft of the white 2014 Jeep Cherokee. At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man drove away with the vehicle after it had been jump-started by the car dealer staff.
Dawkins, who lives in Grand Island, was arrested at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday at 816 E. Fifth St. Arrested at the same time was his girlfriend, 19-year-old Maddie Watson of Minden.
Police had received a report of shoplifting at Menards. Video captured Dawkins arriving and departing in the Jeep Cherokee that was taken from the El Tucanazo Auto dealership. He also met the physical description given by the car dealer, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department.
As Dawkins was taken into custody at the Fifth Street location, police say he was in possession of a controlled substance. During a search of his person, police found he had a fixed-blade knife, measuring 4 inches long, in his pocket. Because of his record, Dawkins is prohibited from having weapons.
Officers located Watson in a nearby vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Minden. Inside that vehicle were four firearms.
Police say Watson also had a knife with a 4-inch blade concealed on her person.
Dawkins’ ID was located near the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle, police say. Witnesses said Dawkins was in possession of the vehicle.
Elliott said it’s possible that Dawkins and Watson may have been involved in the theft of another vehicle, from Kearney.
As of Friday, law enforcement had not yet located the 2014 Cherokee.
Dawkins was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon (knife) by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a deadly weapon (firearm) during the commission of a felony.
Watson was arrested for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon (knife).