LINCOLN — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to federal prison for a charge related to a methamphetamine bust in Shelton in 2020.

On Sept. 12, 2020, police served a search warrant at the house of Sandra Samuelson, then of Shelton. According to court documents, they found 1 ½ pounds of meth, a pistol and $3,878, as well as multiple containers of dispensary-produced concentrated cannabis edible products, digital scales, unused plastic bags and bags with residue.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, the meth seized during the bust was shipped to Nebraskan Jeremiah Schnoor from Socorro Alejandres Alvarez, 32, of Mexico, an inmate at Great Plains Correctional Facility, which is a medium-security federal prison for men in Hinton, Oklahoma. It was one of several shipments of meth that Alvarez made to Nebraska while incarcerated.

On Feb. 15, 2023, Schnoor pleaded guilty in United States District Court to felony conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. In exchange for his plea, Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly C. Bunjer dropped a felony count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

On Thursday, Senior United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Schnoor to 10 years and 1 month in federal prison with 6 years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Another defendant in the case, Samuelson, has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, a felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, a felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of meth and a felony count of maintaining a drug premises. A three-day jury trial is scheduled for Samuelson on June 12.

The third defendant in the case, Ernesto Guerrero Zarraga of Wood River, is charged with a felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and a felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. The latter charge is related to acts that allegedly occurred between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 2, 2020.

According to a court document dated July 7, 2021, Zarraga was mistakenly released from detention, and a warrant was promptly issued for his arrest. Zarraga has not been found, and as a result no hearings are scheduled at this time.