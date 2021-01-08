Man in custody, accused of making Thursday's bomb threat to the Buffalo County Courthouse

KEARNEY — A transient is in jail on suspicion of calling the 911 center Thursday with a threat of a bomb at the Buffalo County Courthouse.

Steven L. Lamer, 44, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. Friday without incident on suspicion of misdemeanor theft and felony terroristic threats after allegedly calling in a bomb threat at the Buffalo County Courthouse at 1512 Central Ave. He was arrested in a parking lot near the 600 block of East 23rd Street in Kearney.

Today, Lamer is being held at the Buffalo County Jail without bond.

The bomb threat was made about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, when the Buffalo County 911 communications center received a call from a citizen saying someone may have placed a bomb at the courthouse. The threat was nonspecific as to the type of device, location or motive.

Police received several calls from the public about the threat, and were looking for a person of interest in the case believed to have been driving a gold four-door Grand Prix with damage to the driver’s side rear panel. Police have video surveillance of the car and the driver described as a white male, 40-50 years old, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall, medium build, with no facial hair, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and eyeglasses with a broken lens.

