KEARNEY — A Kearney man has received the same sentence for two different assaults involving two women in November 2018.
Prestin Melroy was sentenced Tuesday in Buffalo County Court to 90 days in jail for misdemeanor third-degree assault of the woman on Nov. 4, 2018.
Judge Michael Mead required him to serve 60 days in jail. The final 30 days can be suspended at the discretion of the state probation department, court records indicate. Melroy also will serve two years on probation.
On Friday, Melroy was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court for misdemeanor third-degree assault of a different woman in the early morning hours on Nov. 4, 2018.
Tuesday’s sentence will be served concurrently, or at the same time as the sentence handed down Friday.
Court records detailing both incidents have been sealed.
