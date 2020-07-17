LEXINGTON — A Lexington man faces six to 100 years in prison for allegedly robbing another man of $800 while showing his gun earlier this week at a Lexington park.
According to court records, Christopher Garcia-Avalos, 19, of Lexington is charged in Dawson County Court with robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony, both felonies, in connection with the alleged crime.
Court records say he allegedly approached another man who was sitting on a bench at Oak Park early Monday evening, and he asked the man if he had any money. The victim reported to law enforcement that after responding, “Yes, Why?” Garcia-Avalos allegedly told him to give him the money and lifted his shirt to show a handgun inside his waist band.
After Garcia-Avalos again allegedly asked the victim to give him the money, the victim claimed he allegedly gave Garcia-Avalos $800 in cash.
Garcia-Avalos then left the park with the money, the victim claimed.
The victim allegedly knows Garcia-Avalos, court records indicate.
According to the Dawson County Jail roster, Lexington police apprehended Garcia-Avalos Wednesday and jailed him in Dawson County Jail where he still is incarcerated.
As of Thursday afternoon, a bond had not been set, according to court records.
Garcia-Avalos is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. If convicted of both charges, he faces six to 100 years in prison.