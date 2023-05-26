Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman will serve up to 10 years in prison for a drug charge.

On March 29, Minnie Donner, 46, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, 10-28 grams of methamphetamine, a felony. As part of the plea bargain, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Kari Fisk amended the charge from felony aiding and abetting possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, meth, more than 140 grams. Fisk also dropped a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth, as part of the plea bargain.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

On May 19, Buffalo County District Judge John Marsh sentenced Donner to three to 10 years in state prison with 254 days credit for time already served.

The arrest affidavit and a Nebraska State Patrol police report outline the case:

Around 10 p.m. Sept. 6, 2022, the Kearney Police Department notified the Nebraska State Patrol to be on the lookout on Interstate 80 for a black Buffalo County-licensed Chevrolet Impala believed to be headed to Kearney with a large amount of suspected meth. An NSP police report said the driver was believed to be Randall Lizer Jr., 49, of Kearney.

A second vehicle, a silver Ford Edge, was believed to be traveling with Lizer and driven by Michael Dodrill, 38, of Elm Creek.

Around 5 a.m. Sept. 7, 2022, a trooper saw the Chevrolet and Ford exit I-80 at the Elm Creek interchange and head north on U.S. Highway 183. A trooper attempted a traffic stop on the Chevrolet. The car came to a brief stop, then fled north at a high rate of speed, according to the arrest affidavit.

Dodrill stopped his vehicle and stayed at the scene.

A trooper initiated a pursuit with the Chevrolet while another trooper ahead of the pursuit successfully deployed stop sticks, deflating the Chevrolet’s driver’s side rear tire. The car continued north at 95 mph, although it progressively began to lose tire tread.

The car continued north on Highway 183 for about eight miles before slowing to turn west onto 145th Road, the police report said. A trooper then performed a tactical maneuver with his vehicle to bring the Chevrolet to a stop.

Lizer attempted to flee on foot and refused repeated commands to stop. Another trooper deployed a taser and took him into custody.

Troopers searched the Chevrolet and found and seized roughly eight pounds of meth as well as drug paraphernalia, according to the arrest affidavit. KPD estimated the meth is valued at $100,000.

When troopers contacted Dodrill in his vehicle, they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside. Dodrill, along with his passengers, Hallie Deleon, 23, of Elm Creek and Donner, were all arrested.

During a search of the Ford, troopers located two 9 mm handguns, three 9 mm magazines, a small amount of marijuana, a marijuana pipe and a vial of suspected THC. Troopers also located multiple pieces of paraphernalia and vials, unused plastic bags, a digital scale and a colored dabber with meth, according to the arrest affidavit.

At the jail, corrections officers located 27.5 grams (less than one ounce) of suspected meth in Deleon’s panties, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deleon is scheduled to give her final pleas in Buffalo County District Court on July 6. She is facing charges of felony aiding and abetting possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, meth, more than 140 grams; felony distribution of a controlled substance, meth, 10-28 grams; two felony counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony; and two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, first offense.

Dodrill is also scheduled to give his final pleas in Buffalo County District Court on July 6. He is facing charges of felony aiding and abetting possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, meth, more than 140 grams; two felony counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony; and two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, first offense.

Lizer has a warrant out for his arrest. After being released on bail, he failed to appear in court. The warrant was issued on Dec. 1, 2022.