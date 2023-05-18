KEARNEY — A Kearney resident was robbed at gunpoint inside his home early this morning.

According to a city of Kearney press release, around 2:30 a.m. Kearney Police Department received a report of an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Avenue E. The victim stated he was robbed inside his home at gunpoint and assaulted by a white man and a Black man. The victim reported the suspects took personal items from his home after they assaulted him before departing the area.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the assault and was transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center by ambulance for medical treatment.

Kearney Police Department officers are working to confirm the identity of both suspects. The preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe this was not a random incident. It is more likely the individuals involved are known to each other.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information or video regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, contact Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or send information through the See It Say It Send It app.