KEARNEY — A Kearney man has taken a plea deal after allegedly stabbing another man.

On Monday, Joseph Gihon, 20, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony second-degree assault and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, marijuana. As part of the plea deal, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Melanie Young amended the first charge from felony first-degree assault. She also dropped a felony charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony as part of the plea deal.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1. Before sentencing, Gihon will remain out on bond.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case:

On Nov. 26, 2022, Kearney Police Department officers were dispatched to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital emergency room upon reference of a report of a male with stab wounds. A woman advised that her boyfriend was allegedly stabbed three times by Gihon.

The woman told officers that they had arranged to meet Gihon in the alley on the 1400 block of A Avenue in Kearney. Upon arrival, the alleged victim exited the vehicle and began talking to Gihon while three other passengers remained in the car. The woman overheard an altercation and exited the vehicle. The alleged victim fell into the front passenger seat. The woman reported that Gihon stated, “He pulled up to my crib. Of course I’m gonna stab him.”

The woman stated she observed Gihon with a pocketknife, but he did not threaten her or assault her. She departed the scene with the alleged victim and the other passengers to Good Sam.

According to hospital staff, the alleged victim had one stab wound on the left side of his chest and two stab wounds on the right side of his chest. The alleged victim reported to police that he did meet with Gihon when Gihon said something that “irritated him.” Gihon allegedly punched the man and then stabbed him when he turned to get back in the vehicle.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Gihon told police that he met with the alleged victim and another man for a drug deal. Gihon said he had sold them marijuana, and the two other men wanted to meet after being “shorted” by Gihon.

Gihon said when the two men arrived to meet him, they began “beating him up.” He stated that they stole his car keys and vape pen. Gihon told police that he stabbed the alleged victim because he feared for his life.