KEARNEY — A Kearney man has taken a plea deal in a sexual assault case.

Nathan Lilienthal, 41, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child at least 12 years old but less than 16, a class II felony. As part of the plea deal, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Melanie Young amended the charge from first-degree sexual assault of a child, a class IB felony. The charge alleges the incident occurred between June 1, 2021, and July 4, 2021.

Young also dropped two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child as part of the plea deal. The dropped charges alleged sexual penetration occurred between July 4, 2021, and August 31, 2021.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Sentencing is set for July 13 in Buffalo County District Court.

Court records detailing the allegations are sealed.