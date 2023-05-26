Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has pleaded guilty to incest of a minor.

On Wednesday, an 18-year-old Kearney man pleaded guilty in Buffalo County District Court to felony incest of a person under 18 years of age. The alleged incident happened between June 1, 2022 and Feb. 6, 2023.

The arrest affidavit in the case has been sealed. The man’s name is being withheld by the Hub in an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 28. Pending sentencing, the man will be held in Buffalo County Jail.