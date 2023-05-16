KEARNEY — A Kearney man was arrested Monday for an alleged sexual assault.

Ray Deroulet, 25, of Kearney, has been charged in Buffalo County Court with two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault. The sexual penetration allegedly occurred on or about May 7, 2023.

Deroulet is currently lodged at Buffalo County Jail. Bond is set at $100,000 cash or surety.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual assault in Nebraska. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7, 2023.

Records detailing the case are sealed.

Deroulet has previously been convicted of sexual assault.

In 2020, Deroulet was convicted in Buffalo County District Court of two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a minor at least 12 years old but less than 16. As part of a plea deal, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Melanie Young dropped three counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a minor. The alleged sexual penetration occurred between July 4, 2019, and September 24, 2019.

On March 3, 2020, Deroulet was given concurrent sentences of 3-8 years in prison for each count of first-degree sexual assault of a minor. He was given 131 days credit for time already served.

According to Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Deroulet was released from Community Corrections Center in Omaha on Nov. 28, 2022, for discretionary parole.