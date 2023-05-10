KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been arrested as part of a child exploitation investigation.

Nicholas Kitzing, 33, was arrested by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit during a child exploitation investigation Tuesday.

Montgomery County, Texas officials contacted Nebraska officials regarding a child exploitation investigation and identified a suspect who was located in Kearney.

The state patrol obtained a search warrant and Tuesday morning performed a search at 822 D Avenue, in Kearney. The resident, Kitzing, was arrested on four arrest warrants from Montgomery County, Texas, for possession with the intent to promote child sexual abuse material.

The NSP Tech Crimes Unit was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office (Texas) and the Kearney Police Department.

Kitzing was lodged in Buffalo County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.