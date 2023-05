KEARNEY — A Kearney man was arrested Thursday for sexual assault of a child.

Ronald Clark, 84, has been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony third-degree sexual assault of a child 14 years old or younger. The sexual contact allegedly happened on or about Jan. 1, 2013.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual assault in Nebraska. A preliminary hearing date has not been set.

Records detailing the case are sealed.