'Kearney is safe;' Police sorting out two shootings earlier this week

KEARNEY — After two shootings in three days in Kearney, Police Chief Bryan Waugh said today the city remains a safe place to live and raise a family.
“The good thing is, this is not common in Kearney. They were isolated incidents and not related to any violent crime where the community should be alarmed or overly anxious or fearing for their own safety,” he said.
Kearney also isn’t isolated from periodic violent crime, he said, especially where drugs or other factors, including the use of a gun, are involved.
At 2:40 a.m. Monday, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two women who had been shot inside a rural house west of Elm Creek. The person of interest in that case, Jeffrey D. Smith, 33, of Kearney, later held Kearney area law enforcement at bay during a five-hour standoff in Kearney. Smith later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The women were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where their medical conditions weren’t being released.
Waugh said the case was a “very unique circumstance,” although he couldn’t comment on details because of the pending investigation.
Around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday police were called to the 2900 block of Grand Avenue at East Lawn Mobile Home Estates for a report of gunshots in the area, a KPD news release said.
Initial reports placed the activity in the center of the trailer court near a cluster of mailboxes. Witnesses reported multiple subjects and vehicles were involved.
Officers located Trevon Weindorff, 22, in the area with a gunshot wound to his knee, according to Buffalo County Court records. Weindorff was transported by ambulance to a Kearney hospital where he was treated and later transferred to another medical facility where his condition is unclear.
Police located Tyler Divan, 22, leaving the area and later arrested him, the release said. He is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony distribution of methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The three vehicles involved in the incident have been recovered by police.
Initially, police also were looking for Dayton McFarland. However, he later was found by police. Waugh said officers interviewed McFarland, and he was released.
Waugh believes the use of a firearm during the incident was intentional, although the case has conflicting witness and suspect information on who fired the weapon.
“There’s still so many moving parts in this,” he said. “Through my experience those types of disturbance calls are very dynamic, they’re very chaotic.”
That investigation continues as well.
Today, Waugh said it is unclear whether the two shootings are connected. However, he said weapons violations in Kearney this year are down 30% compared to August 2020.
“We’re aware of concerns the community may have, but be assured KPD is taking every step we can toward prevention. The community policing model that we use is proving that it works because we’re getting the support and the help and tips from what happened at East Lawn,” Waugh said.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Kearney police at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, KPD’s Facebook page or the See Something, Say Something app.
