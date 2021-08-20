'Kearney is safe;' Police sorting out two shootings earlier this week

KEARNEY — After two shootings in three days in Kearney, Police Chief Bryan Waugh said today the city remains a safe place to live and raise a family.

“The good thing is, this is not common in Kearney. They were isolated incidents and not related to any violent crime where the community should be alarmed or overly anxious or fearing for their own safety,” he said.

Kearney also isn’t isolated from periodic violent crime, he said, especially where drugs or other factors, including the use of a gun, are involved.

At 2:40 a.m. Monday, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two women who had been shot inside a rural house west of Elm Creek. The person of interest in that case, Jeffrey D. Smith, 33, of Kearney, later held Kearney area law enforcement at bay during a five-hour standoff in Kearney. Smith later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The women were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where their medical conditions weren’t being released.

Waugh said the case was a “very unique circumstance,” although he couldn’t comment on details because of the pending investigation.