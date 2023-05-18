LINCOLN — A Holdrege man has been sentenced to 11.5 years in federal prison for felony possession of child sexual abuse material.

Cory Sikes, 41, pleaded guilty to felony possession of child sexual abuse material earlier this year. In exchange for his plea, United States Attorney Steven A. Russell dropped the felony charge of receiving child pornography, which allegedly occurred beginning Oct. 30, 2021, until Jan. 10, 2022.

On Wednesday, Senior United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Sikes in United States District Court to 11.5 years in federal prison with 10 years supervised release. Sikes was additionally ordered to pay $3,000, which will contribute to funds established for victims of these types of crimes.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, the case began when a CyberTipline Report was provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Kik, a smartphone app used to send messages between two or more people. The report said that child sexual abuse material was uploaded by a Kik account between the dates of Oct. 28, 2021, and Oct. 29, 2021. Investigators later determined the Kik account belonged to Sikes.

Based on information in the CyberTipline Report and subsequent investigation, investigators received and executed a search warrant on Sikes' home on Jan. 13, 2022. Court documents say that, during the search, Sikes was interviewed by investigators and admitted to searching for child sexual abuse material online.

Court documents state devices seized during the execution of the search warrant showed Sikes’ personal cellphone containing 120 images of child sexual abuse material and another 483 images that were questionable. His laptop contained 350 images of child sexual abuse material and another 500 images that were questionable. The images depicted minors under the age of 12.

A United States Attorney's Office press release states this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. attorneys' offices and CEOs, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.