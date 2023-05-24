HOLDREGE — The former director of a senior center in Bertrand was recently sentenced to jail for forgery and theft.

On March 22, Consuello “Coni” Park, 51, of Kearney, pleaded no contest in Phelps County District Court to felony theft and four counts of misdemeanor forgery. In exchange for her plea, one count of felony theft and four counts of misdemeanor forgery were dismissed.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

On Monday, Phelps County District Judge Terri Harder sentenced Park to 60 days in Phelps County Jail with three days credit for time already served. Park will also need to complete five years of supervised probation and will need to pay $12,000 in restitution.

Court documents indicate the incidents took place between May 2019 and July 2022. According to a Nebraska State Patrol investigation, Park allegedly used unauthorized funds from her employer, Bertrand’s Young at Heart Senior Center, totaling $34,246.98. The funds were utilized to make various purchases via Amazon and PayPal accounts “for her own benefit.”

A forensic audit performed by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts was completed. It showed 623 questionable Amazon purchases and 321 questionable PayPal purchases. Information provided by Amazon showed a vast number of questionable items purchased, including an Apple iPhone 11, Nike running shoes, bridesmaid dresses, Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, Dell laptop computer and exercise bike.

Park prepared distributions for herself in the form of eight payroll checks from Young at Heart Senior Center totaling $628.94 more than her board-approved wage.

On Aug. 4, 2022, Park was confronted with the mishandling of funds, and she resigned the following day.