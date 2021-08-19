Ex-UNK student to register as sex offender after on-campus incident

KEARNEY — A former Kearney man has been placed on two years probation for misdemeanor sexual assault in an October incident on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

Under the standard conditions of his probation Antony Fallas Torres, 18, must serve nine months in jail and complete the Community Based Intervention program, which includes outpatient and sex offender counseling, continued aftercare, and complete classes in crime/victim empathy and a sex offender group. He must serve 10 days immediately and the judge suspended the remaining 80 days until August 2022, unless that time is waived by the court. Judge John Marsh gave him four days credit for time already served.

He must register as a convicted sex offender.

Torres was sentenced Friday in Buffalo County District Court. Torres, 18, now of Omaha was convicted in June of third-degree sexual assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and procuring alcohol for a minor, all misdemeanors. The incident involved a 16-year-old and happened in an on-campus residence hall, said Todd Gottula, a UNK spokesperson, when charges were filed in October.

The incident was isolated and was investigated by UNK Police.

Torres no longer is enrolled in UNK classes.