KEARNEY — Two men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred early Thursday morning.

Ronnie Swartz, 26, of Kearney, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony robbery; felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, marijuana; felony possession of a controlled substance, Vyvanse; misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer; and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Jerome Quinn, 26, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, meth and felony possession of burglar's tools.

Scott Dye, 40, of Kearney, was with Swartz and Quinn at the time of their arrests and was arrested on two out-of-state warrants.

Swartz and Quinn are currently lodged at Buffalo County Jail. Bond is set at $250,000 cash or surety for each of them. They are both scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 7.

According to the arrest affidavit, around 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Kearney Police Department was conducting surveillance at a Kearney residence on E. 36th Street due to possible wanted fugitives in the home. An officer observed Swartz make several trips in and out of the residence, placing property in a Mercury sedan each time. The officer knew that Swartz had an active Buffalo County arrest warrant for robbery.

Swartz and two others, Quinn and Dye, entered the sedan and turned it on to leave the residence around 8:46 p.m. A Kearney officer blocked the driveway and identified himself as a police officer. All three subjects fled on foot as the officer gave commands to stop, according to police.

Swartz fled southbound into a neighboring home's backyard. He ran to a fence line on the south side of the yard and tried to jump over it, but he was not able to make the jump and fell to the ground instead. Police said Swartz ignored several commands to lie flat on his stomach and backed away while sitting. While backing away, he emptied his pockets, the contents of which included meth and a stolen wallet.

Quinn fled westbound between houses on H Ave before being apprehended by KPD officers. A search of Quinn's backpack revealed 54 grams of marijuana, a meth pipe, several small plastic baggies, an envelope with large U.S. currency bills, lockpicking tools and a vehicle title belonging to the victim of Thursday morning's armed robbery on Avenue E.

During the pursuit, Quinn also discarded several items, including a small plastic baggie with 6.9 grams of meth and another plastic baggie with several prescription pills of a non-controlled substance.

In the sedan, a KPD officer found a bag containing 13 Vyvanse pills, approximately 11.09 ounces of marijuana and a weigh scale. The officer also found another bag containing a stolen laptop. Both bags were observed to be placed in the sedan by Swartz.

Both the laptop in the sedan and the wallet in Swartz's pocket were reported as stolen by a robbery victim Thursday morning.

Thursday's armed robbery on Avenue E has been determined by KPD and Buffalo County Sheriff's Office to be related to Thursday's stolen pickup on Villa Drive and subsequent shooting from the stolen pickup. The investigation is still ongoing.

Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office all worked together on this investigation. Anyone with information or video regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, contact Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or send information through the See It Say It Send It app.