GIBBON — Little information is available about a crash on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon near Gibbon.
According to an observer on the scene, the crash occurred around 5 p.m. about 2 miles east of the Gibbon I-80 interchange. The observer said an eastbound passenger car appeared to cross the median and crash head-on into a westbound semi-truck with a cargo of almonds.
The Hub attempted to contact local law enforcement for additional details, but sources couldn’t be reached. Additional information will be reported when it’s available.
